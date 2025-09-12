Zardari to embark on China visit today

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari will embark on a 10-day official visit to China at the invitation of the Chinese government and leadership. The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson announced this in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, during the visit from September 12 to 21, President Zardari will travel to Chengdu, Shanghai, and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and hold important meetings with the provincial leadership.

The discussions will encompass Pakistan-China bilateral relations, with a particular focus on economic and trade cooperation, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and future connectivity initiatives. The two sides will also exchange views on bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora.

The visit underscores the tradition of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, reflecting the deep commitment of the two countries to strengthen their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership. It reaffirms mutual support on the issues of core interests, advances economic and trade cooperation, including the CPEC, and highlights their joint commitment to regional peace, development, and stability.

