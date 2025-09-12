MoF says not confirmed as yet: IMF may send review mission to Pakistan later this month

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to dispatch its review mission later this month for the second review of the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. However, sources within the Finance Ministry caution that the final date remains unconfirmed due to security concerns.

Finance Ministry insiders told Business Recorder that the exact schedule will be finalized “within the next few days.”

The IMF’s Resident Representative in Pakistan was approached for comment, but no response was received till the filing of this report.

Successful completion of the review will pave the way for the IMF Board’s approval of a USD1 billion tranche, under which Pakistan has already received over USD2 billion in two instalments.

