BML 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
BOP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.03%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 102.90 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.65%)
DCL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
DGKC 240.85 Increased By ▲ 6.74 (2.88%)
FCCL 59.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.65%)
FFL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.17%)
GCIL 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.25%)
HUBC 197.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.02%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
LOTCHEM 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.96%)
MLCF 107.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.17%)
NBP 177.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.02%)
PAEL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
PIBTL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
PPL 196.70 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (2.85%)
PREMA 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
PRL 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PTC 25.41 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (4.83%)
SNGP 134.80 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.8%)
SSGC 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
TPLP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TREET 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.86%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 16,053 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 49,532 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 156,274 Increased By 132.5 (0.08%)
KSE30 47,744 Increased By 23.4 (0.05%)
Sep 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-12

MoF says not confirmed as yet: IMF may send review mission to Pakistan later this month

Tahir Amin Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 07:49am

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to dispatch its review mission later this month for the second review of the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. However, sources within the Finance Ministry caution that the final date remains unconfirmed due to security concerns.

Finance Ministry insiders told Business Recorder that the exact schedule will be finalized “within the next few days.”

Team coming by Sept-end: $1bn 3rd IMF tranche anticipated: Aurangzeb

The IMF’s Resident Representative in Pakistan was approached for comment, but no response was received till the filing of this report.

Successful completion of the review will pave the way for the IMF Board’s approval of a USD1 billion tranche, under which Pakistan has already received over USD2 billion in two instalments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF ministry of finance EFF IMF and Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

MoF says not confirmed as yet: IMF may send review mission to Pakistan later this month

Hike in expenditures & tariff: Nepra, consumers question Wapda’s ‘request’

PBS overreports Pakistan’s trade data by USD6.4bn?

Jul, Aug trade performance reviewed: Exports stay stable at USD5.11bn

PM meets Qatari leadership, vows Pakistan’s full support

Badini point opening, Iran barter trade: Senate panel chides MoC bigwigs for inaction

CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs236bn

Tax returns filing by salaried class: FBR rectifies major error

8,000 USC employees: Rs25.3bn severance package readied

FBR tells SC: Chambers, CAs consulted before inserting Sec 4C in tax law

Read more stories