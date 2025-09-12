BML 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
BOP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.03%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 102.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.45%)
DCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
DGKC 239.90 Increased By ▲ 5.79 (2.47%)
FCCL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.63%)
FFL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.01%)
GCIL 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.62%)
HUBC 197.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.02%)
KEL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
MLCF 107.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.03%)
NBP 177.82 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.03%)
PAEL 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
PIBTL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
POWER 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.96%)
PPL 196.70 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (2.85%)
PREMA 41.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PRL 32.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.59%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.95%)
SNGP 134.90 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.88%)
SSGC 45.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TREET 25.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.09%)
TRG 63.51 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (2.39%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 16,053 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 49,532 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 156,141 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 47,721 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-12

Nikkei at record high as SoftBank surges

Reuters Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 07:37am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average marked a fresh closing high on Thursday, as optimism over the growth of AI-driven cloud businesses in the US sent index heavyweight SoftBank Group’s shares higher.

The Nikkei rose 1.22 percent to close at 44,372.5, after rising as much as 1.3 percent to a record intraday high of 44,396.95.

By contrast, the broader Topix added just 0.22 percent to 3,147.76.

“The Nikkei has come to a level which is no longer cheap. The market has already priced in the growth in Japan and the US for next year,” said Hitoshi Asaoka, chief strategist at Asset Management One.

“The index has been led by the same stocks, which are related to AI, chips and cables. Investors are not confident enough about the economic outlook so that they cannot rotate their targets.”

Oracle soared 36 percent overnight in the US, marking its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1992. The tech company pointed to a demand surge from AI firms for its cloud services, helping the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notch record-high closes on Wednesday.

Nikkei SoftBank Group Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Nikkei at record high as SoftBank surges

Hike in expenditures & tariff: Nepra, consumers question Wapda’s ‘request’

PBS overreports Pakistan’s trade data by USD6.4bn?

Jul, Aug trade performance reviewed: Exports stay stable at USD5.11bn

PM meets Qatari leadership, vows Pakistan’s full support

MoF says not confirmed as yet: IMF may send review mission to Pakistan later this month

Badini point opening, Iran barter trade: Senate panel chides MoC bigwigs for inaction

CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs236bn

Tax returns filing by salaried class: FBR rectifies major error

8,000 USC employees: Rs25.3bn severance package readied

FBR tells SC: Chambers, CAs consulted before inserting Sec 4C in tax law

Read more stories