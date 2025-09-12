BML 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
BOP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.03%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 102.90 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.65%)
DCL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
DGKC 240.85 Increased By ▲ 6.74 (2.88%)
FCCL 59.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.65%)
FFL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.17%)
GCIL 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.25%)
HUBC 197.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.02%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
LOTCHEM 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.96%)
MLCF 107.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.17%)
NBP 177.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.02%)
PAEL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
PIBTL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
PPL 196.70 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (2.85%)
PREMA 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
PRL 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PTC 25.41 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (4.83%)
SNGP 134.80 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.8%)
SSGC 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
TPLP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TREET 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.86%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 16,053 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 49,532 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 156,290 Increased By 148.8 (0.1%)
KSE30 47,747 Increased By 26.8 (0.06%)
Sep 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-12

Spot rate gains Rs100 per maund amid hectic business

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2025 05:54am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday increased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,900 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 16,100 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,200 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,200 to Rs 7,700 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 15,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,300 per maund. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of Balochi Phutti is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

3800 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,100 per maund, 2000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 16,100 per maund, 2500 bales of Sanghar were sold in bwtween Rs 15,700 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Saleh Pat, 800 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 400 bales of Nawab Shah were sold in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund (Balochi), 3000 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas, 1200 bales of Yazman Mandi, 1000 bales of Khanewal, 600 bales of Bahawlpur were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 800 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,800 per maund and 600 bales of Tounsa Shraeef were sold at Rs 15,650 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,900 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton Cotton prices cotton spot rate Pakistani cotton

Comments

200 characters

Spot rate gains Rs100 per maund amid hectic business

Hike in expenditures & tariff: Nepra, consumers question Wapda’s ‘request’

PBS overreports Pakistan’s trade data by USD6.4bn?

Jul, Aug trade performance reviewed: Exports stay stable at USD5.11bn

PM meets Qatari leadership, vows Pakistan’s full support

MoF says not confirmed as yet: IMF may send review mission to Pakistan later this month

Badini point opening, Iran barter trade: Senate panel chides MoC bigwigs for inaction

CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs236bn

Tax returns filing by salaried class: FBR rectifies major error

8,000 USC employees: Rs25.3bn severance package readied

FBR tells SC: Chambers, CAs consulted before inserting Sec 4C in tax law

Read more stories