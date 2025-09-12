Spot rate gains Rs100 per maund amid hectic business

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday increased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,900 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 16,100 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,200 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,200 to Rs 7,700 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 15,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,300 per maund. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of Balochi Phutti is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

3800 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,100 per maund, 2000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 16,100 per maund, 2500 bales of Sanghar were sold in bwtween Rs 15,700 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Saleh Pat, 800 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 400 bales of Nawab Shah were sold in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund (Balochi), 3000 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas, 1200 bales of Yazman Mandi, 1000 bales of Khanewal, 600 bales of Bahawlpur were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 800 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,800 per maund and 600 bales of Tounsa Shraeef were sold at Rs 15,650 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025