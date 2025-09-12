BML 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
BOP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.03%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 102.90 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.65%)
DCL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
DGKC 240.85 Increased By ▲ 6.74 (2.88%)
FCCL 59.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.65%)
FFL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.17%)
GCIL 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.25%)
HUBC 197.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.02%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
LOTCHEM 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.96%)
MLCF 107.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.17%)
NBP 177.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.02%)
PAEL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
PIBTL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
PPL 196.70 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (2.85%)
PREMA 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
PRL 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PTC 25.41 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (4.83%)
SNGP 134.80 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.8%)
SSGC 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
TPLP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TREET 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.86%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 16,053 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 49,532 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 156,141 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 47,721 No Change 0 (0%)
Malaysian palm oil rises on supply concern

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2025 05:54am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed losses on Thursday to rise on supply concern and strength in Chicago soyoil, but weak demand capped gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 40 ringgit, or 0.91percent, to 4,453 ringgit (USD1,055.46) a metric ton at closing, after falling for two straight sessions.

“The much anticipated rise in third-quarter production is not there,” said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks surged to a 20-month high in end-August due to increased production and a slight drop in exports, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed. However, palm oil output in July and August was 1.87 percent lower compared with the same period last year.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products in the September 1-10 period fell between 1.2 percent and 8.4 percent from the same period a month ago, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services and inspection firm AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Wednesday.

“The market is still seeking demand, that is the biggest headwind,” Supramaniam said. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 0.17 percent, while its palm oil contract was down 0.11 percent.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.55percent. Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

