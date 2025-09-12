President commends security forces

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has commended the successful counter-terrorism operations of Pakistan’s security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which 19 terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al Khawarij, were eliminated.

The President said that the courage and professionalism of Pakistan’s brave soldiers continue to protect the nation from the scourge of terrorism. He emphasised that such operations demonstrate Pakistan’s unshakeable resolve to confront and defeat Indian-sponsored terrorism.

The President reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue its determined efforts until every last terrorist and their facilitators are brought to justice. He prayed for the continued safety and success of the armed forces in their mission to secure peace and stability for the country.

