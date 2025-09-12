BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
13th anniversary of Baldia factory fire tragedy held

Press Release Published 12 Sep, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: As every year, a gathering of victims’ families and workers’ representatives was held Thursday to mark the anniversary of the Baldia factory fire tragedy in which 260 workers were martyred. Due to the ongoing rainy season in the city, it was decided that a larger memorial event will be organized on Sunday, September 28.

Candles were lit in memory of the martyred workers, and a renewed pledge was made to continue the struggle to make workplaces safer for workers and to resist the tyranny of capital.

Hasna Khatoon, Chairperson of the Baldia Factory Fire Affectees Association, said that the factory building was demolished by the owners with the blessing of the government in order to erase the living symbol of this tragic incident. However, the most horrific event in the region’s industrial history would not be erased from workers’ consciousness. The tragedy and the blood of the martyrs would continue to inspire workers to fight for their rights until final victory.

