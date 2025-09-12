BML 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
Sindh govt closely monitoring flood situation: Sharjeel

Press Release Published 12 Sep, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government is closely monitoring the flood situation, and work is being carried out with a coordinated strategy at all levels.

In a statement, Sharjeel Inam Memon said the Sindh government and all departments are engaged in monitoring and relief activities around the clock. Water levels at barrages and rivers are being checked continuously so that preventive measures can be taken in time. People from the affected areas of Kachha have been relocated to safe places, and temporary shelters, drinking water, food, medicines, and other essential facilities have been provided.

He said this is a national emergency that the government cannot handle alone. Public cooperation is essential. People should follow the instructions of the administration and rescue agencies, avoid rumors, and contact the nearest center or helpline in case of an emergency.

Sharjeel added that the Sindh Chief Minister and other cabinet members are personally monitoring the operations and visiting the affected areas. He emphasized that the Sindh government’s goal is not just to provide temporary relief but also to take permanent measures to restore the affected areas and prevent such situations in the future.

He said that the water level has decreased at Trimmu, there is a very high flood at Panjnad, a medium flood at Guddu and Sukkur Barrages, and a low flood at Kotri.

The Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that during the past 36 hours, 2,375 people have been relocated from the Kachha areas to safer places. So far, a total of 150,002 people have been moved. Medical facilities have been provided to 8,389 people at 169 fixed and mobile health sites, bringing the total to 63,748 people treated.

He further stated that in the past 36 hours, 11,844 cattle have been moved to safe places, raising the total to 410,951 cattle relocated. In addition, 49,303 cattle have been vaccinated and treated in the past 36 hours, bringing the total to 1,080,694 cattle vaccinated and treated.

