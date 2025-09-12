Marriyum reaches Baloch Wah Dam on CM’s orders

LAHORE: On Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directions, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb along with other provincial ministers reached Baloch Wah Dam near Jalalpur Pirwala at night. She and other ministers reviewed filling of a crack in the dam near Basti Baharan.

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Kazim Pirzada along with Secretary Irrigation gave her a detailed briefing on the issue. She directed to complete the dam crack as soon as possible. Provincial ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Rana Sikandar Hayat and Parliamentary Secretary Ziaullah Shah also accompanied her.

