Print 2025-09-12

Flood affectees: Punjab CM to announce major relief package soon: Azma

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2025 05:54am

LAHORE: Terming the recent floods in Punjab as a major challenge, the Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari said that the Punjab government will never abandon the flood-affected people and a high-level committee has been formed for rehabilitation while CM Maryam Nawaz will soon announce a major relief package for flood affectees.

Speaking at a press conference at DGPR, the minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the provincial government is providing all possible relief. She stated that so far, 2.2 million people and 1.7 million livestock have been relocated to safe areas, while relief goods are being delivered to affected regions via helicopters and aircraft. More than 4,500 villages have been hit, impacting around 4.2 million people, she added.

She highlighted that in just three days, over 16,000 people were rescued, while 490 medical camps and 1,412 veterinary camps have been established. Medicines, clean water, and food supplies are being ensured, with special focus on pregnant women, children, and the elderly.

Azma Bokhari said that CM Maryam Nawaz is personally visiting affected areas daily, directly monitoring the situation and staying in constant contact with the administration. Senior ministers and cabinet members are also present in flood-hit districts to ensure effective relief operations.

She clarified that private boats are being utilized under government supervision to assist victims, with all expenses borne by the government. Any irregularity or malpractice will be dealt with strictly. She further stated that the government is keeping a close watch on the wheat and flour situation. Officers found negligent have already been removed. The price of a 20kg flour bag has been fixed at Rs1,760 (retail Rs1,860), and artificial shortages or profiteering will not be tolerated, she added.

Azma Bokhari criticized the opposition and so called YouTubers for spreading negativity, emphasizing that the Punjab government is working day and night for flood victims. “Saving every single life is CM Punjab’s mission and there will be no compromise on this mission,” she asserted.

