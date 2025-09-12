Britain’s Mandelson fired as US ambassador over Epstein links

LONDON: Peter Mandelson, Britain’s urbane ambassador to the US, was sacked by Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday after a trove of emails revealed the depth of his ties with the late convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Known for his behind-the-scenes manoeuvring during a career lasting over three decades, Mandelson was forced from Britain’s most desirable diplomatic post after some of his letters and emails to Epstein were revealed this week.

Starmer, struggling in opinion polls after numerous setbacks, had strongly backed his ambassador on Wednesday as a state visit by US President Donald Trump, with whom Mandelson had developed strong ties, looms next week.

Trump has also faced questions about his links with Epstein, with the White House denying that an alleged birthday letter from him to the late financier is authentic.

Mandelson, who was key to the Labour Party’s success when Tony Blair was prime minister, had come under scrutiny after US lawmakers released documents including a letter calling Epstein “my best pal”.

Emails were then published in the media showing that Mandelson had advised Epstein to fight for early release in 2008 when he was about to be sentenced to 18 months in jail for soliciting a minor.

“The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment,” Britain’s foreign ministry said.

The reporting of Mandelson’s suggestion that Epstein’s first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged was “new information”, it said, adding that Starmer had asked for his removal.

On Wednesday, Mandelson had said he deeply regretted ever meeting Epstein, and that he had carried on the association “for far longer than I should have done”, suggesting he had believed the lies of a “charismatic criminal liar”.

Epstein, who died in prison in 2019, had counted princes and the political elite among his friends, many of whom have since been tarred by the association. Britain’s Prince Andrew, a younger brother of King Charles, was removed from official royal duties over his ties to Epstein. He denies any wrongdoing.