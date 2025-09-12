Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (September 11, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Ron Hua Bitumen Trans Sept 9th, 2025 Wan Marine MW-2 African Cement Bulk Sept 9th, 2025 Arrow Shipping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Ogba Coal Ocean Sept 8th, 2025 Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Alexander Coal Alpine Sept 10th 2025 Schulte ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT EVA Palm oil Alpine Sept 10th, 2025 Diamond ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Hansa Container GAC Sept 10th, 2025 Africa ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Sept 9th, 2025 Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Kunlun LNG GSA Sept 10th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Nepta LPG Universal Sept 10th, 2025 ship ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL EVA Fuji Chemicals East Wind Sept 10th, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= IVS Windsor Coal Ocean World Sept 11th, 2025 Koi Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Hansa Africa Container GAC Sept 11th, 2025 ============================================================================= OuterAnchorage ============================================================================= Nil Nil Nil Sept 11th, 2025 Giovanni Topic Soya Bean Ocean Service Waiting for Berths Seed Etagas Chemicals Alpine -do- Sea Delta Chemicals Alpine -do- Amir Gas LPG M International -do- Banglar Agrajatra Palm oil Alpine -do- Gianna Palm oil Alpine -do- Saga Palm oil Alpine -do- Nihat-M Rice East Wind -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Hafnia Shanon Mogas Alpine Sept 11th, 2025 =============================================================================

