Markets Print 2025-09-12

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (September 11, 2025).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Ron Hua        Bitumen        Trans          Sept 9th, 2025
                  Wan                           Marine
MW-2              African        Cement         Bulk           Sept 9th, 2025
                  Arrow                         Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Ogba           Coal           Ocean          Sept 8th, 2025
                                                Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Alexander      Coal           Alpine         Sept 10th 2025
                  Schulte
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               EVA            Palm oil       Alpine        Sept 10th, 2025
                  Diamond
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Hansa          Container      GAC           Sept 10th, 2025
                  Africa
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Santosa-66     Fertilizer     Ocean          Sept 9th, 2025
                                                Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Kunlun         LNG            GSA           Sept 10th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Nepta          LPG            Universal     Sept 10th, 2025
                                                ship
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              EVA Fuji       Chemicals      East Wind     Sept 10th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
IVS Windsor       Coal           Ocean World                  Sept 11th, 2025
Koi               Container      GAC                           -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hansa Africa      Container      GAC                          Sept 11th, 2025
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Nil               Nil            Nil                          Sept 11th, 2025
Giovanni Topic    Soya Bean      Ocean Service             Waiting for Berths
                  Seed
Etagas            Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Sea Delta         Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Amir Gas          LPG            M International                         -do-
Banglar
Agrajatra         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Gianna            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Saga              Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Nihat-M           Rice           East Wind                               -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Hafnia Shanon     Mogas          Alpine                       Sept 11th, 2025
=============================================================================

