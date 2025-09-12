KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (September 11, 2025).
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Ron Hua Bitumen Trans Sept 9th, 2025
Wan Marine
MW-2 African Cement Bulk Sept 9th, 2025
Arrow Shipping
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT Ogba Coal Ocean Sept 8th, 2025
Service
PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL
PQEPT Alexander Coal Alpine Sept 10th 2025
Schulte
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
LCT EVA Palm oil Alpine Sept 10th, 2025
Diamond
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
QICT Hansa Container GAC Sept 10th, 2025
Africa
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
FAP Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Sept 9th, 2025
Service
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
EETL Kunlun LNG GSA Sept 10th, 2025
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
SSGC Nepta LPG Universal Sept 10th, 2025
ship
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
EVTL EVA Fuji Chemicals East Wind Sept 10th, 2025
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
IVS Windsor Coal Ocean World Sept 11th, 2025
Koi Container GAC -do-
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hansa Africa Container GAC Sept 11th, 2025
OuterAnchorage
Nil Nil Nil Sept 11th, 2025
Giovanni Topic Soya Bean Ocean Service Waiting for Berths
Seed
Etagas Chemicals Alpine -do-
Sea Delta Chemicals Alpine -do-
Amir Gas LPG M International -do-
Banglar
Agrajatra Palm oil Alpine -do-
Gianna Palm oil Alpine -do-
Saga Palm oil Alpine -do-
Nihat-M Rice East Wind -do-
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Hafnia Shanon Mogas Alpine Sept 11th, 2025
