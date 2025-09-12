BML 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
BOP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.03%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 102.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.45%)
DCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
DGKC 239.90 Increased By ▲ 5.79 (2.47%)
FCCL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.63%)
FFL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.01%)
GCIL 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.62%)
HUBC 197.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.02%)
KEL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
MLCF 107.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.03%)
NBP 177.82 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.03%)
PAEL 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
PIBTL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
POWER 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.96%)
PPL 196.70 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (2.85%)
PREMA 41.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PRL 32.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.59%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.95%)
SNGP 134.90 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.88%)
SSGC 45.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TREET 25.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.09%)
TRG 63.51 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (2.39%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 16,053 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 49,532 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 156,141 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 47,721 No Change 0 (0%)
Markets Print 2025-09-12

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (September 11, 2025)...
Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2025 05:54am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (September 11, 2025)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      17300-17400
Gur                        21000-24000
Shakar                     22000-25000
Ghee (16 kg)                 7900-8500
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             60000-70000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               33000-35000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          34000-36000
Dal Mong (Washed)          35000-38000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           31000-34000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          33000-38000
Dal Mash (Washed)          38000-43000
Dal Masoor (Local)         27000-30000
Dal Masoor (impor)         24000-31000
Masoor (salam-local)       32000-36000
Masoor (salam-import)      24000-25000
Gram White                 21000-36000
Gram Black                 24000-26000
Dal Chana (Thin)           25000-27000
Dal Chana (Thick)          28000-30000
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    30000-31000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    50000-55000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        33000-34000
Basmati Super (new)        26000-30000
Kainat 1121                26000-36000
Rice Basmati (386)         20000-25000
Basmati broken             17000-26000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

