BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
BOP 18.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 102.24 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.06%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
DGKC 234.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-2.33%)
FCCL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.29%)
FFL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.81%)
GCIL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (7.14%)
HUBC 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.8%)
KEL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KOSM 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (6.16%)
MLCF 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
NBP 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.74%)
PAEL 56.48 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.95%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
POWER 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 191.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.81 (-2.45%)
PREMA 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PRL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
SNGP 132.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-1.88%)
SSGC 45.89 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.19%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.35%)
TPLP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TREET 26.42 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.26%)
TRG 62.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.56%)
BR100 16,053 Decreased By -120.9 (-0.75%)
BR30 49,532 Decreased By -396.3 (-0.79%)
KSE100 156,141 Decreased By -879.6 (-0.56%)
KSE30 47,721 Decreased By -359.9 (-0.75%)
Sep 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says discussed Russia sanctions, joint arms production with US envoy Kellogg

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2025 12:08am
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy returns to the Elysee Palace, on the day of a summit of the “Coalition of the Willing”, in Paris, France, September 4, 2025. REUTERS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy returns to the Elysee Palace, on the day of a summit of the “Coalition of the Willing”, in Paris, France, September 4, 2025. REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had discussed developing joint weapons production with Washington and imposing further sanctions on Russia at talks with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg.

“We talked about different vectors of cooperation – how to achieve real peace and guarantee Ukraine’s security,” Zelenskiy wrote of their meeting in Kyiv on the Telegram messaging app.

Zelensky says hopes to discuss Russia sanctions with Trump Thursday

Discussions included “strong bilateral agreements on joint production of drones and weapons, which we have proposed to America. We are counting on a positive reaction from the U.S.”

The two also spoke of “pressure on the Russians and what we can do together with our partners in tariff and sanctions policy so that we can meet at the leadership level as soon as possible and end this war.”

Volodymyr Zelenskiy Russia sanctions Keith Kellogg

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says discussed Russia sanctions, joint arms production with US envoy Kellogg

Oil prices fall nearly 2% on oversupply and weaker US demand

Hamas says attack against leaders in Doha won’t change Gaza ceasefire demands

PM Shehbaz reaches Qatar to express solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

JW Group partners with China’s Jinpeng to help drive electric mobility in Pakistan

Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance cooperation against drug trafficking

PSX snaps 9-session rally, KSE-100 loses nearly 900 points on profit-taking

Image REIT raises Rs921mn with strike price of Rs10.01/unit in 2025’s third IPO at PSX

Car sales in Pakistan jump 62% YoY to 14,050 units in August 2025

Pakistani rupee registers 25th consecutive gain against US dollar

President Zardari to visit China for talks on trade, CPEC: FO

Read more stories