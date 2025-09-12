Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says discussed Russia sanctions, joint arms production with US envoy Kellogg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had discussed developing joint weapons production with Washington and imposing further sanctions on Russia at talks with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg.

“We talked about different vectors of cooperation – how to achieve real peace and guarantee Ukraine’s security,” Zelenskiy wrote of their meeting in Kyiv on the Telegram messaging app.

Zelensky says hopes to discuss Russia sanctions with Trump Thursday

Discussions included “strong bilateral agreements on joint production of drones and weapons, which we have proposed to America. We are counting on a positive reaction from the U.S.”

The two also spoke of “pressure on the Russians and what we can do together with our partners in tariff and sanctions policy so that we can meet at the leadership level as soon as possible and end this war.”