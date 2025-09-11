BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
Russia urges Poland to reopen Belarus border

AFP Published 11 Sep, 2025 11:21pm
Polish soldiers patrol along the border fence on the Polish-Belarusian border in Usnarz Gorny, Poland, August 30, 2023. REUTERS
Polish soldiers patrol along the border fence on the Polish-Belarusian border in Usnarz Gorny, Poland, August 30, 2023. REUTERS

MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday urged Poland to reopen its border with Belarus, Moscow’s close ally, calling the closure “destructive” and warning of consequences.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced Tuesday the closure of the border with Belarus from 0000 on September 12 (2200 GMT on September 11), in response to the upcoming joint Russian-Belarusian war games.

“We urge Warsaw to consider the consequences of such destructive steps and to review its decision as soon as possible,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

The border closure was to “justify a policy of further escalating tensions in the centre of Europe”, she added.

Poland closing Belarus border due to Zapad military exercises, PM says

NATO’s eastern flank members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are on high alert due to the massive drills, which according to Tusk are designed to simulate occupation of the Suwalki corridor, a strategically important area in Poland.

Usually held every four years, the 2025 iteration of Zapad is the first during the conflict in Ukraine, and is due to run until September 16.

Belarus had said in January that 13,000 troops would be involved in the drills, but in May it said the number was to be reduced by around half.

Zakharova said Warsaw had “demonstratively” ignored the “goodwill” gestures by Moscow and Minsk to move the exercise away from the Polish border and to reduce the number of military personnel participating.

NATO Poland Donald Tusk Russian Belarusian war Polish border

