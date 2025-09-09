BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
Poland closing Belarus border due to Zapad military exercises, PM says

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2025 05:20pm

WARSAW: Poland is closing its border with Belarus on Thursday at midnight local time as a result of the Zapad military exercises taking place in Belarus, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday, amid escalating tensions between Minsk and Warsaw.

The scheduled “Zapad-2025” (West-2025) drills, to be held in western Russia and Belarus, have raised security concerns in neighbouring NATO member states Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

“On Friday, Russian-Belarusian maneuvers, very aggressive from a military doctrine perspective, begin in Belarus, very close to the Polish border,” Tusk told a government meeting.

Job opportunities: PM expresses satisfaction over MoU with Belarus

“Therefore, for national security reasons, we will close the border with Belarus, including railway crossings, in connection with the Zapad maneuvers on Thursday at midnight.”

Already strained relations between Poland and Belarus have hit new lows since Minsk’s ally Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Poland has already closed most of its border crossings with Belarus, with only two still operating.

On Thursday Belarusian media reported that a Polish national had been arrested in Belarus on suspicion of espionage for having documents related to the Zapad exercises.

The Zapad-2025 exercises will include drills on the possible use of nuclear weapons and the Russian-made, intermediate-range hypersonic Oreshnik missile, according to the Belarus defence minister.

NATO will hold drills on its side of the border at the same time.

The Belarusian and Russian embassies in Warsaw did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

