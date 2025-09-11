BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
BOP 18.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 102.24 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.06%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
DGKC 234.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-2.33%)
FCCL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.29%)
FFL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.81%)
GCIL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (7.14%)
HUBC 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.8%)
KEL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KOSM 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (6.16%)
MLCF 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
NBP 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.74%)
PAEL 56.48 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.95%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
POWER 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 191.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.81 (-2.45%)
PREMA 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PRL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
SNGP 132.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-1.88%)
SSGC 45.89 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.19%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.35%)
TPLP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TREET 26.42 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.26%)
TRG 62.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.56%)
BR100 16,053 Decreased By -120.9 (-0.75%)
BR30 49,532 Decreased By -396.3 (-0.79%)
KSE100 156,141 Decreased By -879.6 (-0.56%)
KSE30 47,721 Decreased By -359.9 (-0.75%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IPO of Winklevoss-founded crypto exchange Gemini over 20 times oversubscribed, sources say

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2025 10:27pm

NEW YORK: Gemini Space Station, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by Cameron andmTyler Winklevoss, has drawn over 20 times as many orders for its planned US initial public offering as there are available shares, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The strong demand, ahead of the IPO’s pricing later on Thursday, shows investors’ huge appetite for crypto company listings.

Gemini and its bankers have stopped taking new orders for shares and, in an unusual move, the IPO proceeds will be capped at $425 million, the sources said.

Bitcoin climbs to record $123,000 as US to debate crypto rules

Any further price increase will instead reduce the number of shares sold, the people added, asking not to be identified as the information is not public.

Without the cap, Gemini would have been set to raise as much as $433 million in the first-time share sale, based on its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

That figure excludes the $50 million Nasdaq (NDAQ.O), opens new tab has committed to invest in a private placement at the time of the IPO. Reuters was first to report on the investment.

A representative for Gemini did not respond to a request for comment.

Share price already raised on strong demand

The company has already raised the proposed price of the 16.67 million shares being sold to between $24 and $26 each, up from a range of $17 to $19, due to strong demand. At the top of the range, Gemini would have a market value of over $3 billion, according to Reuters calculations based on filings.

Crypto listings are gathering momentum. Stablecoin issuer Figure Technology raised $787.5 million in an upsized US IPO on Wednesday. CoinDesk owner Bullish (BLSH.N), opens new tab and stablecoin issuer Circle (CRCL.N), opens new tab both enlarged their offerings earlier this year.

Regulatory victories under a pro-crypto White House, rising corporate adoption, and inflows from exchange-traded funds have fueled a wave of listings, with the sector’s market value recently surpassing $4 trillion.

Gemini is expected to start trading on Friday.

Goldman Sachs (GS.N), opens new tab and Citigroup (C.N), opens new tab are the lead bookrunners for the IPO. The company plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol “GEMI”.

IPO digital currencies cryptocurreny crypto exchange Gemini crypto exchange Gemini

Comments

200 characters

IPO of Winklevoss-founded crypto exchange Gemini over 20 times oversubscribed, sources say

Oil prices fall nearly 2% on oversupply and weaker US demand

Hamas says attack against leaders in Doha won’t change Gaza ceasefire demands

PM Shehbaz reaches Qatar to express solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

JW Group partners with China’s Jinpeng to help drive electric mobility in Pakistan

Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance cooperation against drug trafficking

PSX snaps 9-session rally, KSE-100 loses nearly 900 points on profit-taking

Image REIT raises Rs921mn with strike price of Rs10.01/unit in 2025’s third IPO at PSX

Car sales in Pakistan jump 62% YoY to 14,050 units in August 2025

Pakistani rupee registers 25th consecutive gain against US dollar

President Zardari to visit China for talks on trade, CPEC: FO

Read more stories