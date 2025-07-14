BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
BOP 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 86.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.85%)
DCL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
DGKC 170.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
FCCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
GCIL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
HUBC 147.87 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (2.56%)
KEL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.13%)
KOSM 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 84.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
NBP 126.35 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (3.72%)
PAEL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
PIAHCLA 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
PIBTL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.69%)
PREMA 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.82%)
PRL 33.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.99%)
SNGP 118.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.9%)
SSGC 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.38%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 58.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 13,880 Increased By 249.5 (1.83%)
BR30 40,188 Increased By 337.2 (0.85%)
KSE100 136,503 Increased By 2202.8 (1.64%)
KSE30 41,553 Increased By 738.3 (1.81%)
Jul 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bitcoin climbs to record $123,000 as US to debate crypto rules

Reuters Published July 14, 2025 Updated July 14, 2025 03:27pm

SINGAPORE: Bitcoin surpassed $120,000 for the first time on Monday, marking a milestone for the world’s largest cryptocurrency as investors bet on long-sought policy wins for the industry this week.

Bitcoin scaled a record high of $123,153.22 before pulling back slightly to trade 2.4% higher around $122,000.

Later in the day, the U.S. House of Representatives will debate a series of bills to provide the digital asset industry with the nation’s regulatory framework it has long demanded.

Those demands have resonated with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has called himself the “crypto president” and urged policymakers to revamp rules in favour of the industry.

“It’s riding a number of tailwinds at the moment,” said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore, citing strong institutional demand, expectations of further gains and support from Trump as reasons for the bullishness.

“It’s been a very, very, strong move over the past six or seven days and it’s hard to see where it stops now. It looks like it can easily have a look at the $125,000 level,” he said.

Bitcoin jumps to record on institutional investor demand

The surge in bitcoin, which is up 30% so far this year, has sparked a broader rally across other cryptocurrencies over the past few sessions even in the face of Trump’s chaotic tariff policies.

Ether, the second-largest token, scaled a more than five-month peak of $3,059.60, while XRP and Solana gained about 3% each.

The sector’s total market value has swelled to about $3.81 trillion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

“What we find interesting and are watching closely are the signs that bitcoin is now being seen as a long-term reserve asset, not just by retail investors and institutions but even some central banks,” said Gracie Lin, crypto exchange OKX’s Singapore CEO.

“We’re also seeing increasing participation from Asia-basedinvestors, including family offices and wealth managers. These are strong signs of bitcoin’s role in the global financial system and the structural shift in how it is perceived, suggesting that this isn’t just another hype-driven rally,” Lin said.

Earlier this month, Washington declared the week of July 14 as “crypto week,” during which members of Congress are set to vote on the Genius Act, the Clarity Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.

The most significant bill is the Genius Act, which would create federal rules for stablecoins.

Elsewhere, prices of crypto stocks and exchange traded funds advanced.

In U.S. premarket trading, shares of crypto exchange Coinbase surged 1.7%, while bitcoin holder Strategy climbed 3.3%. Crypto miner Mara Holdings jumped 4.6%.

Hong Kong listed spot bitcoin ETFs launched by China AMC, Harvest and Bosera all hit record highs.

digital economy bitcoin Cryptocurrency cryptomining

Comments

200 characters

Bitcoin climbs to record $123,000 as US to debate crypto rules

Govt to meet business community tomorrow, ahead of planned strike, says Aurangzeb

At least six killed in Punjab as downpours wreak havoc

Oil hits 3-week high on signs of tighter supply

New modern Karachi-Lahore business train to be launched this week

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Pakistan ‘decides’ to transform Frontier Constabulary into federal force to enchance security countrywide

FBR reforms: PM calls for launching digital invoicing system in Urdu

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 6MW solar power system at Karachi facility

FBR begins regulating input tax adjustment limits from July 1

Read more stories