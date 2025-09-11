BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
World

Trump envoy hopes to resolve India tariff row in ‘next few weeks’

  • Trump imposed tariffs of up to 50% on Indian imports, accusing New Delhi of fuelling Moscow's invasion of Ukraine through its purchases of oil from Russia
AFP Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 10:00pm
Assistant to the President Sergio Gor (R), accompanied by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (L), waits before U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for an event at the Kennedy Center on August 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
Assistant to the President Sergio Gor (R), accompanied by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (L), waits before U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for an event at the Kennedy Center on August 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States hopes to resolve a bitter row with India within weeks over tariffs imposed for buying Russian oil, an envoy of President Donald Trump said Thursday.

“I do think it will get resolved over the next few weeks,” Sergio Gor, named by Trump as a special envoy for South Asia, told a Senate committee in his hearing to be concurrently the US ambassador to India.

Gor pointed to how Trump’s grievances with India have not extended into personal attacks on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“When the president has been critical of India, he has gone out of his way to compliment Prime Minister Modi. They have an incredible relationship,” Gor said.

“I’ve been with them in the same room. We’re not that far apart on a deal already on these tariffs.”

India approaching US trade issue with ‘very open mind’, minister says

Trump imposed tariffs of up to 50% on Indian imports, accusing New Delhi of fuelling Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine through its purchases of oil from Russia, its Cold War ally.

US president has also appeared peeved that Modi did not personally credit him for a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following their conflict in May.

Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has used tariffs as a wide-ranging tool to address what Washington deems unfair trade practices and other issues like the Ukraine war.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC on Thursday that “India basically has to open their market, has to stop buying Russian oil,” when asked about trade talks.

He added that “we’ve got a big deal coming with Taiwan, we’ll probably get a deal done with Switzerland.” Steeper tariffs took effect on both economies in early August.

Donald Trump India United States US tariffs US tariff policy India tariffs Trump’s tariffs US tariff on India Sergio Gor

