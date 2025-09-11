BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
BOP 18.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 102.24 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.06%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
DGKC 234.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-2.33%)
FCCL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.29%)
FFL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.81%)
GCIL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (7.14%)
HUBC 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.8%)
KEL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KOSM 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (6.16%)
MLCF 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
NBP 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.74%)
PAEL 56.48 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.95%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
POWER 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 191.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.81 (-2.45%)
PREMA 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PRL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
SNGP 132.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-1.88%)
SSGC 45.89 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.19%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.35%)
TPLP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TREET 26.42 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.26%)
TRG 62.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.56%)
BR100 16,053 Decreased By -120.9 (-0.75%)
BR30 49,532 Decreased By -396.3 (-0.79%)
KSE100 156,141 Decreased By -879.6 (-0.56%)
KSE30 47,721 Decreased By -359.9 (-0.75%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s Adani bans entry of sanctioned ships at its ports, sources say

Reuters Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 11:08pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s largest private port operator, Adani Group, has banned entry of tankers that are sanctioned by Western countries at all of its ports, three sources said and documents show, a move that could hit Russian oil supplies for two Indian refiners.

Adani did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

India is the biggest buyer of Russian seaborne oil, mostly shipped on tankers that are sanctioned by the European Union, the United States and Britain.

HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd, which operates a 226,000-barrels per day Bathinda refinery in northern Punjab state, gets all of its crude supplies at Adani’s Mundra Port in western Gujarat state.

The port is also used by Indian Oil Corp, the country’s biggest refiner, for oil imports. IOC gets crude supplies for its 10 refineries at multiple ports in India.

Adani to build India’s biggest privately funded coal power plant in a decade

The two companies regularly get Russian oil delivered at Mundra Port, according to data obtained from sources and LSEG trade flows.

IOC and HMEL had no immediate comment.

India has a policy to follow only U.N. sanctions, and not unilateral sanctions by any country.

IOC will try to get Russian oil cargoes at other ports, which still allow entry of EU and UK sanctioned-vessels, said a source familiar with IOC’s oil purchases.

Adani, which operates 14 ports, has issued multiple orders with similar contents.

“To safeguard the legal and commercial interests of the Port, we hereby emphasize that sanctioned vessels are not accepted,” Adani Ports and Logistics said in the orders seen by Reuters.

India, the biggest buyer of seaborne Russian oil, has been tightening surveillance of vessels and transactions involving Russian supplies.

Russian oil is mostly shipped by a shadow fleet, after the U.S., EU and UK imposed a raft of sanctions targeting vessels, traders and companies among others to curb Moscow’s oil revenue, its economic lifeline.

The orders said that sanctioned vessels shall not be permitted entry, berthing or use of port services and facilities.

“At the time of nomination, the vessel’s agent shall be required to provide written undertaking that the vessel is not subject to sanctions,” the orders said.

India Adani Ports Adani Adani Group

Comments

200 characters

India’s Adani bans entry of sanctioned ships at its ports, sources say

Oil prices fall nearly 2% on oversupply and weaker US demand

Hamas says attack against leaders in Doha won’t change Gaza ceasefire demands

PM Shehbaz reaches Qatar to express solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

JW Group partners with China’s Jinpeng to help drive electric mobility in Pakistan

Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance cooperation against drug trafficking

PSX snaps 9-session rally, KSE-100 loses nearly 900 points on profit-taking

Image REIT raises Rs921mn with strike price of Rs10.01/unit in 2025’s third IPO at PSX

Car sales in Pakistan jump 62% YoY to 14,050 units in August 2025

Pakistani rupee registers 25th consecutive gain against US dollar

President Zardari to visit China for talks on trade, CPEC: FO

Read more stories