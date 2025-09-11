BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
BOP 18.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 102.24 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.06%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
DGKC 234.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-2.33%)
FCCL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.29%)
FFL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.81%)
GCIL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (7.14%)
HUBC 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.8%)
KEL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KOSM 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (6.16%)
MLCF 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
NBP 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.74%)
PAEL 56.48 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.95%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
POWER 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 191.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.81 (-2.45%)
PREMA 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PRL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
SNGP 132.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-1.88%)
SSGC 45.89 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.19%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.35%)
TPLP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TREET 26.42 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.26%)
TRG 62.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.56%)
BR100 16,053 Decreased By -120.9 (-0.75%)
BR30 49,532 Decreased By -396.3 (-0.79%)
KSE100 156,141 Decreased By -879.6 (-0.56%)
KSE30 47,721 Decreased By -359.9 (-0.75%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECB holds rates as France crisis looms over meeting

AFP Published 11 Sep, 2025 06:06pm

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank held interest rates steady again Thursday with inflation under control and trade tensions having eased, even as France’s political crisis presents policymakers with a fresh challenge.

The central bank for the 20 countries that use the euro left its key deposit rate at two percent, as widely expected, with inflation hovering close to its two-percent target.

The turmoil unleashed by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs blitz has also subsided since the European Union and the United States struck a deal in July, setting levies on most EU goods at 15 percent.

Announcing its decision, the ECB noted that inflation was currently around target, and “the governing council’s assessment of the inflation outlook is broadly unchanged”.

As expected, the bank offered no indication of its next move, saying that it was “not pre-committing to a particular rate path” and would “follow a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach”.

In updated projections, the ECB increased its forecast for eurozone growth in 2025 to 1.2 percent but lowered it slightly for 2026 to 1.0 percent.

It also hiked its inflation forecasts slightly for both this year and next.

At the press conference following the rate call, ECB President Christine Lagarde is likely to face questions on the escalating crisis in France, the eurozone’s second-biggest economy.

Francois Bayrou quit as prime minister on Monday following his defeat in a confidence vote over an austerity budget, and was replaced just 24 hours later by Sebastien Lecornu – France’s third prime minister within a year.

The turmoil sent France’s borrowing costs, a measure of investor confidence, surging above those of traditional eurozone debt laggard Italy.

Lagarde, who was French finance minister from 2007 to 2011, is likely to reiterate that she does not comment on individual eurozone member states although she might make a general call for fiscal discipline.

French, German woes

One key question she could be pressed on is whether the ECB is weighing the use of a special mechanism aimed at calming disorderly movements in bond markets.

This tool, known as the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI), involves the ECB buying bonds of a eurozone country that is struggling to raise finances due to unjustified market attacks – although not if a country is struggling due to weak fiscal discipline.

Established in 2022 during a period of instability in Italy, it has never been used.

In a nod to this, the ECB noted in its statement that the mechanism “is available to counter unwarranted, disorderly market dynamics that pose a serious threat to the transmission of monetary policy across all euro area countries”.

Analysts, however, see little chance of the tool being deployed for now.

They believe it would only be used if the French crisis spread to other countries, pushing up their borrowing costs – as happened during the eurozone debt crisis in the 2010s.

But there is little sign of this happening yet, with markets largely remaining calm so far.

Adding to the ECB’s worries is an increasingly bleak outlook in Germany, the eurozone’s top economy, where recent data have dashed hopes for a strong rebound.

While the ECB has not indicated its next move on rates, some analysts believe policymakers will likely keep rates on hold for some months, as they wait for the effects of previous reductions to feed through to the eurozone economy.

European Central Bank

Comments

200 characters

ECB holds rates as France crisis looms over meeting

PSX snaps 9-session rally, KSE-100 loses nearly 900 points on profit-taking

Pakistani rupee registers 25th consecutive gain against US dollar

President Zardari to visit China for talks on trade, CPEC: FO

SBP reserves rise by $34mn, stand at $14.34bn

Oil prices fall nearly 1% on oversupply and weaker US demand

Pakistan’s top refiner Cnergyico to boost fuel oil exports as sales plummet

At least 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in three KP IBOs: ISPR

Pakistani candymaker to set up subsidiary in Europe

Govt satisfied with Pakistan’s export performance amid challenging global trade climate

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,100 in Pakistan

Read more stories