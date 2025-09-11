ICC announces all-female match official panel for CWC 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday named its first all-female panel of match officials for the Women’s World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30.

The panel includes 14 umpires and four match referees, marking the first time in the tournament’s history that every on-field and off-field official will be a woman.

Claire Polosak, Jacquline Williams and Sue Redfern will each feature in their third Women’s World Cup, while Lauren Agenbag and Kim Cotton return after officiating in 2022.

The match referees appointed are Trudy Anderson, Shandré Fritz, GS Lakshmi and Michelle Pereira.

ICC Chair Jay Shah said the appointments represented a defining moment for the game and would set a precedent for greater opportunities for women in cricket.