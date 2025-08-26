BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
Sports Print 2025-08-26

15-member squad for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 announced

Muhammad Saleem Published August 26, 2025 Updated August 26, 2025 06:56am

LAHORE: The Women’s National Selection Committee has named 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 set to take place from 30th September to 2nd November.

The same squad will also feature in a three-match ODI series against South Africa, scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from September 16 to 22. Uncapped right-handed batter Eyman Fatima, who recently made her T20I debut against Ireland, is part of the ODI squad.

Fatima Sana, who represented Pakistan in the previous edition of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, will lead the side for the first time in the mega event. 23-year-old had previously captained the side in the ICC Women’s CWC Qualifier held in Lahore this year, where the team maintained a 100-per cent win record to secure qualification for this year’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup set to take place in India and Sri Lanka.

Also, six players - Natalia Parvaiz (8 ODIs, 24T20Is), Rameen Shamim (8 ODIs, 11 T20Is), Sadaf Shamas (15 ODIs, 12 T20Is), Sadia Iqbal (27 ODIs, 50 T20Is), Shawaal Zulfiqar (3 ODIs, 9 T20Is) and Syeda Aroob Shah (2 ODIs, 15 T20Is) are set to feature in their maiden ODI World Cup. Moreover, 21-year-old Aroob, 20-year-old Shawaal alongside 20-year-old Eyman featured for Pakistan in the inaugural edition of ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup held in South Africa in January 2023.

Additionally, two changes have been made from the 15-member squad that featured in the ICC Women’s CWC Qualifier. Eyman and Sadaf come into the squad in place of Gull Feroza and Najiha Alvi, who have been named in the five-member non-travelling reserves alongside Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

Pakistan will play all their group-stage matches at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Should Pakistan qualify for the 29th October semi-final and the 2nd November final, then both the matches will take place in Colombo.

The 15 players alongside five reserves players will take part in a 14-day pre-South Africa series camp from Friday (August 29). The players under the coaching staff led by Muhammad Wasim will undergo practice sessions as well as 50-over practice matches. More details regarding the camp will be announced in due course.

South Africa women’s cricket team will arrive in Lahore on 12th September.

15-member squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vice-captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper) and Syeda Aroob Shah.

Player support personnel: Hina Munawar (manager), Muhammad Wasim (head coach), Junaid Khan (assistant coach bowling), Tahir Khan (assistant coach bowling), Abdul Saad (fielding coach), Muhammad Rafi Ullah (media manager), Muhammad Asfand Yar (strength and conditioning coach), Waleed Ahmed (analyst), Tehreem Sumbal (physiotherapist), Kiran Shahzadi (masseuse) and team doctor.

Itinerary: 16 September – First ODI; 19 September – Second ODI; 22 September – Third ODI.

World Cup fixtures: 2 October – vs Bangladesh; 5 October – vs India; 8 October – vs Australia; 15 October – vs England; 18 October – vs New Zealand; 21 October – vs South Africa and 24 October – vs Sri Lanka.

