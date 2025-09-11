BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
BOP 18.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 102.24 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.06%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
DGKC 234.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-2.33%)
FCCL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.29%)
FFL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.81%)
GCIL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (7.14%)
HUBC 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.8%)
KEL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KOSM 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (6.16%)
MLCF 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
NBP 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.74%)
PAEL 56.48 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.95%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
POWER 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 191.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.81 (-2.45%)
PREMA 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PRL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
SNGP 132.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-1.88%)
SSGC 45.89 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.19%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.35%)
TPLP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TREET 26.42 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.26%)
TRG 62.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.56%)
BR100 16,053 Decreased By -120.9 (-0.75%)
BR30 49,532 Decreased By -396.3 (-0.79%)
KSE100 156,141 Decreased By -879.6 (-0.56%)
KSE30 47,721 Decreased By -359.9 (-0.75%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India rupee sinks to record low, US tariffs keep outlook fragile

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2025 04:39pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee dropped to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, in a slide that reflects the mounting strain of U.S. tariffs on Asia’s third largest economy.

The rupee closed 0.39% lower at 88.4425 against its previous close of 88.1000. The currency had hit its previous record low of 88.36 last Friday.

Punitive U.S. tariffs on Indian goods, which kicked in last month, are denting investor confidence, making the rupee one of the most vulnerable Asian currencies. Foreign investors have withdrawn a net of $11.7 billion from India’s debt and equity markets so far this year.

Washington’s steep tariffs have hurt India’s growth and trade outlook and clouded the path for currency.

To curb the impact of the levies, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rolled out consumption tax cuts. Both U.S. and India are also looking at resuming negotiations to address the trade barriers.

For now, Indian exporters face uncertainty over order flows, while importers are forced to hedge their forex exposure more aggressively, distorting the demand-supply balance in the currency market.

Indian rupee ends flat

“While importer dollar demand is persistent, exporter flows, and foreign portfolio flows seem to be muted, which is leading to pressure on the rupee,” said Dilip Parmar, a foreign exchange research analyst at HDFC Securities.

The USD/INR pair is likely to continue following a pattern of consolidation for a few days before breaking higher, Parmar said.

The Reserve Bank of India has stepped in frequently to temper the pace of the rupee’s decline. Market participants say the central bank has been selling dollars to prevent large swings.

The interventions are not aimed at defending any particular level, bankers say, but are intended to keep the slide “measured” and to prevent unease among companies and investors.

The rupee’s weakness is in contrast to its regional peers, most of which have been buoyed by expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week.

Weakness in the rupee is likely to persist in the near term considering the impact of the U.S. tariffs on labour-intensive sectors, Abhishek Goenka, founder & CEO of IFA Global, said.

Most Asian currencies fell on Thursday while the dollar index =USD inched higher, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

India rupee sinks to record low, US tariffs keep outlook fragile

PSX snaps 9-session rally, KSE-100 loses nearly 900 points on profit-taking

Pakistani rupee registers 25th consecutive gain against US dollar

President Zardari to visit China for talks on trade, CPEC: FO

SBP reserves rise by $34mn, stand at $14.34bn

Oil prices fall nearly 1% on oversupply and weaker US demand

Pakistan’s top refiner Cnergyico to boost fuel oil exports as sales plummet

At least 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in three KP IBOs: ISPR

Pakistani candymaker to set up subsidiary in Europe

Govt satisfied with Pakistan’s export performance amid challenging global trade climate

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,100 in Pakistan

Read more stories