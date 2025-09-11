Systems Limited mulling setting up new company in UK

Systems Limited announced on Thursday its intention to incorporate a new company in the UK region.

The company shared this in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

It said that the board meeting scheduled for September 16 will discuss the new incorporation.

It also said that the meeting will review and discuss a potential investment opportunity with the Board and determine related actions as deemed appropriate.

Systems Limited was founded in 1977 as a private limited company and was converted into a public listed company in 2005. SYS was listed on PSX in 2015.

The principal activity of the company is the development and trading of software and business process outsourcing services. In short, SYS assists its clients in their digital transformation journey.

Besides having a strong footprint in the local market, the company has a firm presence in the US, UK, EU and Middle East.