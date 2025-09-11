BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
BOP 18.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 102.24 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.06%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
DGKC 234.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-2.33%)
FCCL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.29%)
FFL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.81%)
GCIL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (7.14%)
HUBC 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.8%)
KEL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KOSM 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (6.16%)
MLCF 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
NBP 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.74%)
PAEL 56.48 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.95%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
POWER 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 191.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.81 (-2.45%)
PREMA 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PRL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
SNGP 132.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-1.88%)
SSGC 45.89 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.19%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.35%)
TPLP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TREET 26.42 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.26%)
TRG 62.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.56%)
BR100 16,053 Decreased By -120.9 (-0.75%)
BR30 49,532 Decreased By -396.3 (-0.79%)
KSE100 156,141 Decreased By -879.6 (-0.56%)
KSE30 47,721 Decreased By -359.9 (-0.75%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oracle marches toward $1 trillion club; tech stocks cheer

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2025 03:14pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Oracle’s shares rose on Thursday, adding to a record run in the previous session and lifting stocks across the tech sector, as the company inches closer to the coveted trillion-dollar club on soaring gains from its AI cloud business.

The enterprise software maker’s remarkable rise, fueled by a wave of multi-billion-dollar cloud deals, puts the spotlight on the scramble for computing power from companies that are pouring billions to become leaders in the AI race.

The stock’s gains also put Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison on course to beat Elon Musk as the world’s richest man.

“Oracle lit a fire under the rekindled AI trade,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, adding that the company’s billion-dollar demand outlook has triggered a “ripple effect” for AI-related stocks.

The Wall Street Journal also reported on Wednesday that OpenAI has signed a $300 billion deal with Oracle for computing power, among the biggest in history, likely accounting for the bulk of the new revenue Oracle outlined on Tuesday.

Oracle’s shares were last up 2% in premarket trading after climbing as much as 35.9% on Wednesday, lifting the company’s market capitalization to a record $933 billion, as of last close.

Co-founder Ellison saw his net worth soar by nearly $100 billion to $392.6 billion, largely driven by his 41% stake in Oracle, compared with Tesla CEO Musk’s $439.9 billion fortune that still tops Forbes’ global wealth rankings.

Shares of Nvidia and Broadcom, which supply semiconductors used in data centers, were also marginally up, extending gains from the previous session. Peers in Asia also surged.

Oracle’s shares were trading at a premium compared to its cloud services peers. Their 12-month forward price-to-earnings multiple was 45.3, compared to Amazon’s 31.3 and Microsoft’s 31.

Elon Musk AI cloud Oracle’s

Comments

200 characters

Oracle marches toward $1 trillion club; tech stocks cheer

Profit-taking grips bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 800 points

Pakistani rupee registers 25th consecutive gain against US dollar

Oil prices ease on oversupply and weaker US demand

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,100 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s top refiner Cnergyico to boost fuel oil exports as sales plummet

At least 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in three KP IBOs: ISPR

Pakistani candymaker to set up subsidiary in Europe

Govt satisfied with Pakistan’s export performance amid challenging global trade climate

PM Shehbaz leaves for Qatar in solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

Zahid Mir steps down as MD & CEO of Pakistan Refinery Limited

Read more stories