Govt satisfied with Pakistan’s export performance amid challenging global trade climate

The commerce ministry said on Thursday that Pakistan’s exports held steady at $5.11 billion during the first two months of FY26 despite a difficult global trade environment, with growth in key sectors and regional markets.

This development was revealed during a high-level meeting to review Pakistan’s trade performance during the first two months of the current financial year 2025–26.

The meeting noted that Pakistan’s exports remained stable at $5.11 billion, while the textile and apparel sector remained the mainstay of exports with a 10% increase, reaffirming its role as a backbone of Pakistan’s export economy, read a statement.

Encouragingly, Pakistan’s exports to Africa grew by 9% and to South Asia by 7%, while stable performance was recorded in North America and the EU. “These gains underscore the ministry’s ongoing efforts to expand into new markets while consolidating traditional ones,” the MoC said.

During the meeting, it was observed that imports were mainly driven by higher requirements for energy, raw materials, and food items, indicating growing domestic economic activity.

The commerce minister emphasised that this trend provides opportunities for import substitution and investment in local manufacturing under the government’s “Make in Pakistan” initiative.

The Minister for Commerce directed authorities to diversify export products and markets with a focus on high-value and non-traditional sectors. He called for the development of import substitution strategies to reduce reliance on food and energy imports.

He also urged to strengthen export competitiveness and integration into global value chains, and expedite measures for value addition in textiles, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors.

Jam Kamal commended exporters for sustaining resilience and reiterated the government’s commitment to facilitating the business community, securing new market access, and ensuring sustainable trade growth.