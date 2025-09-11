BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
South Africa beat England by 14 runs in rain-marred 1st T20

  • Bad weather reduced what should have been a 40-over contest at Sophia Gardens to just 12.5 in total
AFP Published 11 Sep, 2025 12:51pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CARDIFF: Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch took two wickets apiece as South Africa beat England by 14 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in a rain-marred first T20 in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Bad weather reduced what should have been a 40-over contest at Sophia Gardens to just 12.5 in total.

England chasing a revised 69 in five overs for victory, finished on 54-5 as they failed to keep pace with a daunting run rate of nearly 14 an over against a quality attack.

Jansen (2-18) and Bosch (2-20) did the bulk of the damage in an England innings where only Jos Buttler (25) passed 20. Earlier, several South Africa batsmen made quickfire 20s in a total of 97-5 in 7.5 overs after Brook won the toss.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram struck 28 off 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes, although he was dropped in the deep by Phil Salt.

Donovan Ferreira, the player of the match, hit three sixes in his 25 not out and Dewald Brevis made 23.

Fast bowler Luke Wood was only playing after the hosts decided against risking Jofra Archer in the wet conditions following the express quick’s four-wicket haul in England’s record 342-run win over South Africa in the third ODI at Southampton.

But Wood had opener Ryan Rickelton caught behind for a golden duck in a haul of 2-22.

“It feels like madness, but you can think about things. It was swinging about with the new ball, but you need one or two guys to make a cameo and you can reach a good score,” said Markram who led the Proteas to a 2-1 ODI series win, at the presentation ceremony.

India’s Dube credits coach Morkel after crucial spell in Asia Cup win over UAE

England captain Harry Brook added: “We can’t read into that too much. We didn’t execute as well as we could have done.”

Both Salt, who holed out off the very first ball of the chase to the returning Kagiso Rabada, and Brook were out for ducks.

In between Jacob Bethell, fresh from his maiden professional century at Southampton, made seven before he skyed Jansen to cover.

Buttler kept England in the hunt before he was caught behind, off Jansen’s last ball of the fourth over.

England now needed 26 off six balls and Bosch, who dismissed Tom Banton with the opening delivery of the last over, ensured they never really got close, with South Africa going 1-0 up in this three-match series ahead of Friday’s second T20 at Old Trafford.

