BML 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
BOP 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.81%)
DCL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
DGKC 239.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.18%)
FCCL 58.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 18.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.02%)
GCIL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (5.12%)
HUBC 198.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.47%)
KEL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
KOSM 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 26.32 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.3%)
MLCF 107.95 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.04%)
NBP 177.77 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.26%)
PAEL 55.65 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
POWER 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
PPL 194.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.93%)
PREMA 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
PTC 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.77%)
SNGP 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.7%)
SSGC 45.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.82%)
TELE 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TREET 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.79%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.52%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 16,205 Increased By 30.2 (0.19%)
BR30 50,165 Increased By 236.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 157,470 Increased By 449.5 (0.29%)
KSE30 48,121 Increased By 40.5 (0.08%)
Sports

India’s Dube credits coach Morkel after crucial spell in Asia Cup win over UAE

  • UAE were skittled for 57 runs in the Twenty20 match, with Dube recording career-best figures of 3/4 and Kuldeep Yadav picking up four wickets
Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2025 11:55am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: Shivam Dube impressed in India’s crushing nine-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates at the Asia Cup on Wednesday and the all-rounder credited bowling coach Morne Morkel with the tactical tweaks and advice that led to his three-wicket haul.

UAE were skittled for 57 runs in the Twenty20 match, with Dube recording career-best figures of 3/4 and Kuldeep Yadav picking up four wickets, before India chased down their target in just 4.3 overs.

“Morne has been working with me since I came back into the Indian team for the England series,” Dube told reporters.

India crush UAE by 9 wickets in Asia Cup clash

“He told me to bowl a line that is slightly outside the off-stump. He also worked with me in developing a slower delivery and tweaked my run-up a bit. The head coach and the skipper had told me that my bowling will have a role to play.”

Dube’s bowling has improved significantly in the past year, with half of his 16 wickets in 36 T20I matches coming in his last four innings with the ball, but he was quick to shut down any comparisons with established all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

“Hardik is like a brother from whom I tend to learn a lot as he has way more experience both in IPL and international cricket compared to me,” Dube said.

“Comparison, I never thought of, as my only endeavour is to learn as much as I can from his vast experience.”

India next play Pakistan on Sunday while UAE take on Oman the following day, with the tournament hosts looking to bounce back from a batting collapse which saw them record their lowest total in a T20I.

“For our batters, to be very honest, they were playing (India’s world-class bowlers) for the first time,” UAE head coach Lalchand Rajput told reporters.

“They were overawed by India’s big names. We should have batted 20 overs. But nevertheless, I think this is a learning process for us.”

