BML 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
BOP 18.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 102.89 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.7%)
DCL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
DGKC 239.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.17%)
FCCL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
FFL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.91%)
GCIL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (4.97%)
HUBC 198.40 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.67%)
KEL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KOSM 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.57%)
MLCF 107.98 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.07%)
NBP 177.89 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.33%)
PAEL 55.65 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
POWER 18.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
PPL 194.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.94%)
PREMA 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.26%)
SNGP 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
SSGC 45.21 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.66%)
TELE 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TREET 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.63%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.52%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 16,207 Increased By 32.6 (0.2%)
BR30 50,165 Increased By 236.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 157,518 Increased By 497.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 48,142 Increased By 62.1 (0.13%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chicago grains gain ground with USDA report in focus

  • The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.12% to $10.26-4/8 per bushel
Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2025 11:58am

BEIJING: Chicago soybeans, wheat and corn firmed on Thursday as traders squared positions ahead of a closely watched US supply and demand report.

As of 0313 GMT, the most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.12% to $10.26-4/8 per bushel, snapping two sessions of losses.

Wheat rose 0.24% to $5.16-2/8 a bushel, while corn added 0.3% to $4.18 -2/8 a bushel.

The US Department of Agriculture will release its monthly world supply and demand report on Friday, with analysts expecting cuts to US soybean and corn yield forecasts.

Some also anticipate the agency will trim its 2025/26 US soybean export forecast due to a lack of demand from top buyer China.

US farmers are missing out on billions of dollars in soybean sales to China halfway through their prime marketing season, as stalled trade talks halted exports and rival South American suppliers stepped in to fill the gap.

“While trade negotiations are opaque, there doesn’t seem to be any promising movement on the US and China reaching a deal regarding soybeans soon,” Sitonia Consulting said in a note on Wednesday.

“Most Chinese firms continue to book shipments out of South America. This means, even if there is some kind of agreement, the window for US soybeans in China is rapidly closing.”

Meanwhile, adequate global wheat stocks from Australia to Russia continue to cap gains.

Soybeans, corn dip as traders eye US crop report

In South America, Argentina could report a record corn production in the 2025-26 season as farmers shift away from soybeans and other crops, the Rosario grains exchange said on Wednesday.

The exchange also lowered its forecast for 2025-26 soybean plantings by 7% year-on-year.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybeans, soymeal, corn, wheat futures on Wednesday, traders said.

Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Chicago grains gain ground with USDA report in focus

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

Oil prices edge lower on concerns about weak US demand, oversupply

Pakistan’s top refiner Cnergyico to boost fuel oil exports as sales plummet

At least 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in three KP IBOs: ISPR

Finance Minister Aurangzeb updates Pakistan Business Council on US tariffs

PM Shehbaz leaves for Qatar in solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

Pakistan’s Avanceon secures $8.8mn contracts across Middle East

New York marks 9/11 attacks against divided backdrop

Flood-hit areas: No decision yet on power bill relief

Read more stories