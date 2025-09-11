BML 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
BOP 18.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 102.89 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.7%)
DCL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
DGKC 239.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.17%)
FCCL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
FFL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.91%)
GCIL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (4.97%)
HUBC 198.40 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.67%)
KEL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KOSM 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.57%)
MLCF 107.98 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.07%)
NBP 177.89 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.33%)
PAEL 55.65 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
POWER 18.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
PPL 194.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.94%)
PREMA 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.26%)
SNGP 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
SSGC 45.21 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.66%)
TELE 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TREET 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.63%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.52%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 16,207 Increased By 32.6 (0.2%)
BR30 50,165 Increased By 236.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 157,518 Increased By 497.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 48,142 Increased By 62.1 (0.13%)
Sep 11, 2025
China shares climb on AI optimism despite US drug restrictions

  • Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index edged 0.3% lower
Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2025 11:42am

SHANGHAI: China stocks advanced on Thursday, buoyed by technology shares, as investors remained bullish on artificial intelligence plays despite concerns over potential US restrictions on Chinese innovative drugs.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index was up 1.8% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1%. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index edged 0.3% lower.

  • Onshore AI shares jumped 6.5% after slumping more than 10% last week, with sector bellwether Cambricon Technologies surging 11%.

  • Shares of optical module giants Zhongji Innolight and Eoptolink Technology climbed 14% and 12%, respectively.

  • Technology and artificial intelligence stocks have been the main drivers of China’s stock market rally this year, with the STAR50 Index up 34% year-to-date.

  • Biotech shares, both onshore and offshore , slumped at the open on Thursday following reports that the Trump administration is considering sweeping restrictions on Chinese drug imports. However, losses were trimmed by midday, with the CSI Brand Name Drug Index down just 1.4%.

  • The draft targeting Chinese innovative drugs is unlikely to be implemented in practice, analysts at Orient Securities said in a note to investors, citing challenges such as restricting patients from accessing more effective treatments.

  • “A previous bill targeting Chinese CROs (Contract Research Organizations), such as WuXi AppTec, also failed to be effectively enforced.”

  • Innovative drug shares have jumped this year, leading gains onshore and offshore, with the Hang Seng Biotech Index up more than 60%.

  • Tech majors traded in Hong Kong fell at open but were roughly flat by midday.

  • Shares of Alibaba edged higher after the company said it plans to raise $3.2 billion through the sale of a zero-coupon convertible bond to fund international expansion and strengthen cloud computing.

