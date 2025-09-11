BML 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
BOP 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 102.71 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.52%)
DCL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
DGKC 240.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.25%)
FCCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
FFL 18.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.86%)
GCIL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (5.03%)
HUBC 197.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
KEL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KOSM 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.92%)
MLCF 108.24 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.31%)
NBP 177.89 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.33%)
PAEL 55.78 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.71%)
PIAHCLA 20.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
PIBTL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
POWER 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 194.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.62%)
PREMA 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
PRL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.3%)
PTC 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.1%)
SNGP 134.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.47%)
SSGC 45.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.82%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TPLP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TREET 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.35%)
TRG 63.90 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.62%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 16,200 Increased By 25.2 (0.16%)
BR30 50,171 Increased By 242.5 (0.49%)
KSE100 157,499 Increased By 478 (0.3%)
KSE30 48,128 Increased By 47.3 (0.1%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar steady as inflation data and central banks take focus

  • The dollar index nudged up 0.1% to 97.83
Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2025 10:53am

SINGAPORE: The dollar stabilised in Asia on Thursday after an unexpected drop in US factory-gate prices bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will cut rates next week, with traders now awaiting US consumer price data later in the day.

The dollar index nudged up 0.1% to 97.83, rising for a third consecutive day after the Producer Price Index for final demand fell 0.1% during August, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday.

The decline followed a 0.7% jump in July, which was also revised downwards.

“The market has positioned for the Fed to ease in September and potentially ease three times this year,” said Rodrigo Catril, currency strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

“The benign outcome from the PPI tells you pricing expectations look about right.”

Markets are trading on expectations that the prospect of the Fed easing is a certainty and the only remaining question is by how much.

Traders are pricing in an 8.9% chance of a jumbo 50 basis points (bps) rate cut at the central bank’s September 16-17 meeting, while a cut of at least 25 bps is viewed as a done deal, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Appointments to the Fed’s rate-setting panel remained in focus, as President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday moved to appeal a federal judge’s ruling temporarily blocking Trump from taking the unprecedented step of firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

The White House is seeking to remove her before the US central bank’s meeting next week. Stephen Miran also moved closer to becoming a Federal Reserve governor, furthering Trump’s effort to exert more direct control over interest rate policy.

The Senate Banking Committee voted to advance Miran’s nomination, though lawmakers involved said it is far from certain if the process can be completed in time for him to participate in the coming meeting.

The euro edged 0.04% upwards to $1.1699 ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting later on Thursday, where it is widely expected to keep rates on hold.

Analysts said policymakers may strike a more dovish tone to counter a fraught trade and political outlook across the continent.

The single currency is stabilising after a two-day streak of declines as geopolitical tensions continue on the bloc’s Eastern flank.

Poland said it shot down suspected Russian drones in its airspace on Wednesday with the backing of aircraft from its NATO allies, the first time a member of the Western military alliance is known to have fired shots during Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Against the yen, the dollar was trading flat at 147.43 yen, after data showing Japanese wholesale prices rose 2.7% in the year to August, accelerating from the previous month in a sign of sticky inflationary pressure in the world’s fourth-largest economy.

The Australian dollar slipped 0.1% to $0.66095, retreating after hitting the highest levels since November on Wednesday, as commodities including crude oil and gold gave up recent gains.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.1184 yuan per dollar, strengthening 0.03% in early Asian trade.

The kiwi slipped 0.1% to $0.5936. Sterling traded at $1.3525, unchanged so far on the day.

Yuan Yen Dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars US dollar index

Comments

200 characters

Dollar steady as inflation data and central banks take focus

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

Oil prices edge lower on concerns about weak US demand, oversupply

Pakistan’s top refiner Cnergyico to boost fuel oil exports as sales plummet

Finance Minister Aurangzeb updates Pakistan Business Council on US tariffs

PM Shehbaz leaves for Qatar in solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

Nepal army bids to restore order after deadly protests oust PM

Flood-hit areas: No decision yet on power bill relief

Consumers to get RLNG connections as ban lifted

At least 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in three KP IBOs: ISPR

Read more stories