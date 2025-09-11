BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
BOP 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 102.90 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.71%)
DCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
DGKC 239.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.04%)
FCCL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
FFL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.91%)
GCIL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (5.03%)
HUBC 197.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.47%)
KEL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
KOSM 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.81%)
MLCF 108.24 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.31%)
NBP 177.81 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.28%)
PAEL 55.67 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.51%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 194.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.8%)
PREMA 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PRL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.36%)
PTC 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.77%)
SNGP 134.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.62%)
SSGC 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.75%)
TELE 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
TREET 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.19%)
TRG 63.90 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.62%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.56%)
BR100 16,207 Increased By 32.6 (0.2%)
BR30 50,190 Increased By 262 (0.52%)
KSE100 157,516 Increased By 495.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 48,138 Increased By 57.6 (0.12%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bonds inch higher as traders eye US, domestic inflation data

  • The yield on the 10-year benchmark note was at 6.4737%
Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2025 10:47am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds rose slightly in early trading on Thursday, with traders optimistic ahead of inflation data releases in the US and India, which could shape expectations for monetary policy easing in both nations.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark note was at 6.4737%, as of 10:40 a.m IST. It closed at 6.4790% on Wednesday. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

U.S retail inflation for August is due after Indian market hours, with a Reuters poll predicting the reading at 2.9% year-on-year against 2.7% in the previous month.

“If US inflation comes below expectations, it could strengthen the chances of a 75-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in 2025, which will boost expectations of at least one more rate cut in India,” a trader at a private bank said.

The market has fully priced in a 25-basis-point cut by the Fed next week, while there is nearly 70% conviction for a 75-bp cut by December, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Traders in the Indian debt market are also eyeing some signal from the Reserve Bank of India on its rate trajectory, given that inflation is benign and US President Donald Trump’s tariffs threaten India’s growth.

India’s August inflation print, due on Friday, is expected to be at 2.1%, compared with 1.55% in July amid a fading “base effect” and rising food prices, according to a Reuters poll.

New Delhi is also set to raise 280 billion rupees ($3.17 billion) through a sale of bonds on Friday.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bonds inch higher as traders eye US, domestic inflation data

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

Oil prices edge lower on concerns about weak US demand, oversupply

Pakistan’s top refiner Cnergyico to boost fuel oil exports as sales plummet

At least 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in three KP IBOs: ISPR

Finance Minister Aurangzeb updates Pakistan Business Council on US tariffs

PM Shehbaz leaves for Qatar in solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

Pakistan’s Avanceon secures $8.8mn contracts across Middle East

Flood-hit areas: No decision yet on power bill relief

Consumers to get RLNG connections as ban lifted

Read more stories