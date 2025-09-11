Flood-hit areas: No decision yet on power bill relief

ISLAMABAD: The government has not yet taken any decision to extend relief to electricity consumers in flood-affected areas, sources in Power Division told Business Recorder.

On September 9, 2025, Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain had stated that the government will extend relief to those consumers in electricity bills who hail from devastating flood areas.

“We have not received any instructions from the top on this matter as of today. When any such direction is received we will work on it its financial implications and suggest the way forward,” the sources added.

Currently, millions of electricity consumers have been affected by the floods and they will not be able to pay their bills.

“As the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team is due this month, this issue of relief in electricity bills may be discussed with them for the Fund’s consent,” the sources maintained. However, Finance Division has not shared the final date of IMF team’s arrival.

Discos are sharing their losses on daily basis with the Power Division and Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC), old entity (PEPCO) with new name, which oversees all matters of Discos and International Financial Institutions.

Another source told this scribe that the government has pend payment of bills for the time being for a few months but they will have to clear their bills.

The sources said, power sector reforms have also been discussed by the Federal Cabinet on Wednesday wherein some instructions have been passed on to the Power Division’s team headed by the Power Minister, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari.

