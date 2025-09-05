BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
Flood-hit areas: Governor for waiving, taxes, power bills

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2025 05:53am

LAHORE: The country is currently facing the most difficult situation due to the devastation of floods and the government should waive taxes and electricity bills of flood-affected areas. This was said by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan while talking to the flood victims during his visit to the flood-affected areas of Nankana Sahib.

On this occasion, the governor distributed ration and food items among the people. He appealed to the philanthropists to actively help the flood-affectees. He said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto will soon visit the flood-affected areas of Punjab.

The governor said that President Asif Ali Zardari is being informed about the flood situation in Punjab moment by moment. He said that he will try to get the government to waive the electricity bills of the flood victims for six months. He said that he will get the taxes on the flood-affected agricultural lands waived at all costs.

He said that he is reviewing the flood situation in Jhelum, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Ravi, Nankana Sahib and various districts of Punjab. He said that at present, thousands of acres of Punjab’s land are under water due to the flood. He said that people’s houses were submerged in water, valuable lives, livestock were all swept away in the flood.

