Extremism, terrorism, sectarianism, hate speech: Body formed to build Pakistan’s national narrative

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced the formation of the ‘Qaumi Paigham-e-Aman Committee’ (national peace committee).

This committee will function as a sub-body of the national committee on narrative building and is tasked with creating a unified national narrative to counter extremism, terrorism, sectarianism, and hate speech.

The committee will be chaired by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and will include prominent religious scholars from various schools of thought, spiritual leaders, minority representatives, and senior officials from relevant ministries.

Notable members include Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim, Mufti Abdul Rahim, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Pir Naqeeb-ur-Rehman, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, and Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi.

Maulana Tahir Mehmood has been appointed as the committee’s coordinator, while Maulana Tayyab Panjpiri and Allama Ziaullah Shah Bukhari are also part of the committee. For minority representation, Bishop Azad Marshall, Rajesh Kumar Hardasani, and Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora have been included.