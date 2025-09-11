Tajik experts visit CDA HQs

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Tajik landscape and horticulture experts visited the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Headquarters to enhance bilateral cooperation in urban beautification and environmental sustainability.

The visit focused on strengthening ties between Islamabad and Dushanbe in the areas of landscaping, horticulture, and green city initiatives.

The delegation was warmly received by CDA Chairman and Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, along with senior CDA officials, including Member Admin & Estate Talat Mahmood, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Environment Asfandyar Baloch, Member Planning & Design Dr. Khalid Hafeez, and DG Environment.

During the meeting, the Tajik experts shared valuable insights on seasonal planting techniques and introduced Salvia as a key flower species for Islamabad’s climate, highlighting its potential for large-scale cultivation. They praised Islamabad’s lush parks and green spaces, commending the city’s commitment to eco-friendly landscaping aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision for a greener capital.

Chairman Randhawa expressed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for Tajikistan’s support in enhancing Islamabad’s beauty and environmental health. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration, including technical exchanges and joint initiatives to improve urban green areas.

The visit concluded with the exchange of souvenirs, symbolizing the growing partnership. Officials noted that this collaboration will open new avenues for cross-border cooperation in environmental sustainability and city development.

