Three members of Christian family found murdered in Islamabad

Fazal Sher Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:27am

ISLAMABAD: In a shocking and tragic incident, three members of a Christian family were found murdered in Ramsha Colony, located within the jurisdiction of the Industrial Area Police Station, on Wednesday.

According to police officials, the victims have been identified as Ikram Pal (father), his son Shabbir, and his daughter Neha. They said that the motive behind the killings remains unclear at this stage.

Residents said that the bodies were discovered nearly two weeks after the murders had occurred. The crime came to light only after a foul odour began spreading in the neighbourhood, prompting concerned neighbours to alert authorities.

Relatives of the deceased claim that Ikram and his daughter Neha were found bound with ropes, while Shabbir appeared to have suffered severe head injuries. They said the advanced state of decomposition made the recovery process difficult and distressing.

“We had no personal enmity with anyone,” said a relative of the victims, expressing shock and grief over the incident.

Upon receiving information, a police team led by the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Industrial Area Police Station reached the scene and shifted the bodies to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy.

Police officials said that a forensic team from the city police has collected evidence from the crime scene, and an investigation is currently underway. Police officials have assured that all possible angles are being explored to determine the cause of the incident and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“This is a deeply disturbing case. We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable,” they said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

