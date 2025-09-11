3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan Exhibition kicks off

KARACHI: 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan - Pioneer and the Biggest Exhibition, for the plastic, printing, and packaging industries, kicked off at the Karachi Expo Centre.

The exhibition, organized by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt) Ltd was inaugurated by Muhammad Yaseen Shar, Secretary Industries, Government of Sindh.

At the opening ceremony, Muhammad Yaseen Shar praised Fakt Exhibitions for bringing together global industry leaders under one roof. He said the exhibition not only highlights the latest machinery and technologies. He also stressed the importance of responsible plastic use, sustainable packaging, and innovation to tackle climate change and environmental challenges.

This year’s exhibition has received an outstanding response, with over 550 companies showcasing advanced machinery, innovative products, and sustainable solutions that are shaping the future of the plastics, printing, and packaging industries.

3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan Exhibition will continue until September 12, 2025, offering trade visitors an excellent chance to explore new technologies, connect with leading international and local businesses, and discover how the industry is evolving with sustainability, innovation, and digital transformation at its centre.

