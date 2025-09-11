BML 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
BOP 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 103.40 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.2%)
DCL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.56%)
DGKC 241.19 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.62%)
FCCL 59.24 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.56%)
FFL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.29%)
GCIL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.19%)
HUBC 197.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.13%)
KEL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
LOTCHEM 27.17 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.63%)
MLCF 107.81 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.91%)
NBP 178.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.39%)
PAEL 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.57%)
PIAHCLA 19.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
PPL 197.00 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.48%)
PREMA 41.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PRL 32.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.65%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.14%)
SNGP 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
SSGC 45.62 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.59%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TREET 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
TRG 64.02 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.81%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,234 Increased By 59.5 (0.37%)
BR30 50,220 Increased By 291.7 (0.58%)
KSE100 157,716 Increased By 695.6 (0.44%)
KSE30 48,239 Increased By 159 (0.33%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-11

Floods and heavy rains: MPC advised to maintain status quo

Recorder Report Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:46am

KARACHI: The devastating floods and heavy rains are badly damaging the economy of Pakistan. There has been a loss of billions of rupees in terms of facilities and finances, said Ateeq ur Rehman, economic and financial analyst.

The situation is speedily increasing Inflation and pulling down the number of GDP.

It is now increasingly clear that the possibility of a decline in the policy rate would have to be deferred till such a time as the government is able to grapple with the narrower available fiscal space due to floods.

Further, sensibly speaking, it is symbolic to ask for a reduction of policy rate rather under the circumstances, Monetary Policy Committee is advised to refrain from any cut in policy rate and maintain the status quo in the upcoming Monetary Policy on 15th September 25.

It is threatening lives, destroying livestock, dairy farming, and undermining food security of millions. Therefore, the impact of food inflation is ballooning.

It is stressed that the urgency of collective efforts in the face of severe floods emergencies to be taken, where our institutional capacities are ridiculously inconsistent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

inflation floods gdp policy rate heavy rains Floods in Pakistan Ateequr Rehman

Comments

200 characters

Floods and heavy rains: MPC advised to maintain status quo

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points in early trade

Finance Minister Aurangzeb updates Pakistan Business Council on US tariffs

PM Shehbaz leaves for Qatar in solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

Flood-hit areas: No decision yet on power bill relief

Consumers to get RLNG connections as ban lifted

Gilgit-Baltistan, Gwadar power projects: PM greenlights use of seized solar panels

Climate & agriculture: Cabinet in Pakistan gives its nod to dual emergency declaration

Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk shot dead, manhunt on for suspect

Trade, industry face disruptions due to rains in Karachi

Shanghai Electric drops plan to acquire 66.4pc stake in KE

Read more stories