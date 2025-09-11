BML 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
BOP 18.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 103.50 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.3%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
DGKC 241.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (0.74%)
FCCL 59.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FFL 18.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.24%)
GCIL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.01%)
HUBC 197.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.07%)
KEL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.75%)
MLCF 107.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.7%)
NBP 177.99 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.38%)
PAEL 55.85 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.84%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
PPL 196.89 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.42%)
PREMA 41.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.59%)
PTC 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.18%)
SNGP 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
SSGC 45.69 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.74%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TREET 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
TRG 64.16 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.04%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,240 Increased By 66 (0.41%)
BR30 50,260 Increased By 331.8 (0.66%)
KSE100 157,778 Increased By 757.3 (0.48%)
KSE30 48,252 Increased By 171.2 (0.36%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-11

New spell of rain: Most of 2,100 feeders remain operational: KE

Recorder Report Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:52am

KARACHI: K-Electric, in its statement, on Wednesday said that most of its 2,100 feeders remained operational during the recent spell of rain.

It said about 200 feeders were temporarily affected, with almost all swiftly restored once ground conditions allowed.

On Wednesday, Member Technical NEPRA, Rafique Ahmed Shaikh, also visited KE’s Head Office, where he met with Moonis Alvi, CEO KE, and the utility’s leadership team.

Moonis Alvi later shared his thoughts on the recent rain spell, commending KE’s teams, the city’s administration and the cooperation of KE customers, “Over the last two days we have seen some significant downpour in the city. However, from a power supply perspective, Karachi and its surrounding areas largely remained stable.

Where power supply was suspended, it was only due to excessive waterlogging, as feeders were temporarily switched off as a precautionary measure, and restoration worked began right away as soon as field teams got the clearance while keeping the safety at their top priority.

“I am grateful to all our staff, who reported to duty despite challenges. While many workplaces and schools shifted to remote work, and rightly so, our officers and field teams were present on the ground and in the offices. I also appreciate the patience shown by our customers in areas that experienced temporary outages. The civic agencies and city administration played their part in keeping Karachi moving, and together we ensured continuity. We are committed to further strengthening this stability, and we will continue working to deliver the same resilience in the future,” he further added.

The utility, via separate statement from the spokesperson, also shared condolences after an unfortunate electrocution incident was reported in the city on Wednesday.

“The incident in North Nazimabad, is tragic; and our heartfelt condolences are with the family,” said the K-Electric spokesperson.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KE nepra power sector Karachi rains KE power supply K-Electric feeders rain spells

Comments

200 characters

New spell of rain: Most of 2,100 feeders remain operational: KE

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points in early trade

Finance Minister Aurangzeb updates Pakistan Business Council on US tariffs

PM Shehbaz leaves for Qatar in solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

Flood-hit areas: No decision yet on power bill relief

Consumers to get RLNG connections as ban lifted

Gilgit-Baltistan, Gwadar power projects: PM greenlights use of seized solar panels

Climate & agriculture: Cabinet in Pakistan gives its nod to dual emergency declaration

Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk shot dead, manhunt on for suspect

Trade, industry face disruptions due to rains in Karachi

Shanghai Electric drops plan to acquire 66.4pc stake in KE

Read more stories