New spell of rain: Most of 2,100 feeders remain operational: KE

KARACHI: K-Electric, in its statement, on Wednesday said that most of its 2,100 feeders remained operational during the recent spell of rain.

It said about 200 feeders were temporarily affected, with almost all swiftly restored once ground conditions allowed.

On Wednesday, Member Technical NEPRA, Rafique Ahmed Shaikh, also visited KE’s Head Office, where he met with Moonis Alvi, CEO KE, and the utility’s leadership team.

Moonis Alvi later shared his thoughts on the recent rain spell, commending KE’s teams, the city’s administration and the cooperation of KE customers, “Over the last two days we have seen some significant downpour in the city. However, from a power supply perspective, Karachi and its surrounding areas largely remained stable.

Where power supply was suspended, it was only due to excessive waterlogging, as feeders were temporarily switched off as a precautionary measure, and restoration worked began right away as soon as field teams got the clearance while keeping the safety at their top priority.

“I am grateful to all our staff, who reported to duty despite challenges. While many workplaces and schools shifted to remote work, and rightly so, our officers and field teams were present on the ground and in the offices. I also appreciate the patience shown by our customers in areas that experienced temporary outages. The civic agencies and city administration played their part in keeping Karachi moving, and together we ensured continuity. We are committed to further strengthening this stability, and we will continue working to deliver the same resilience in the future,” he further added.

The utility, via separate statement from the spokesperson, also shared condolences after an unfortunate electrocution incident was reported in the city on Wednesday.

“The incident in North Nazimabad, is tragic; and our heartfelt condolences are with the family,” said the K-Electric spokesperson.

