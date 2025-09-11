LHC summons NAB chairman in person on 15th

LAHORE: A division bench headed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Wednesday directed the chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to appear before the court on September 15 with record in a contempt of court petition filed by a bar member.

The petitioner, Ahsan Abid, argued that the respondents Khusro Bakhtiar and Hashim Jawan Bakht had accumulated illegal assets. He approached the NAB and sought an inquiry against the respondents. However, the NAB in violation of the law neither responded, nor disposed of the plea.

He approached the august court against the NAB which directed the respondent NAB to decide the petitioner’s application within one month. He said the respondent neither summoned him nor was provided any opportunity of hearing.

The petitioner said the respondent did not follow the court orders and exposed himself for contempt of court proceedings. He, therefore, asked to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the chairman NAB for defying the court order. A lawyer officer on a court query stated that nobody was present on behalf of the NAB.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025