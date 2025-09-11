CCP approves merger of European dairy cooperatives

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the merger of M/s. Milcobel CV with and into M/s. Zuivelcoöperatie Friesland Campina U.A. under a merger agreement.

Zuivelcoöperatie Friesland Campina U.A., a Dutch cooperative, collects milk from the Netherlands and Belgium and processes it into a wide range of dairy products. In Pakistan, it operates through its subsidiary, Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEP), which manufactures and markets various dairy products.

Milcobel CV, a Belgian cooperative, is engaged in the same line of business and markets its milk powder products in Pakistan under the brand names ‘Inco’ and ‘Binco’ through business-to-business (B2B) arrangements.