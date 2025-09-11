Healthcare, utilities lift Sri Lankan shares higher

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, as gains in healthcare and utilities countered losses in energy stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.46 percent at 20,769.34.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) PLC and Nawaloka Hospitals PLC were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share index, rising 25 percent and 24.4 percent, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 324.8 million shares from 237.6 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 11.87 billion Sri Lankan rupees (USD39.3 million) from 9.05 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.