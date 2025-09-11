BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
BOP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.14%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 101.32 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (6.01%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.88%)
DGKC 240.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
FCCL 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.96%)
FFL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.78%)
HUBC 197.39 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.96%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (10.02%)
MLCF 107.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 177.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.77%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.06%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.84%)
PPL 196.20 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.88%)
PREMA 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
SNGP 134.90 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.59%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.56%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (6.42%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,170 Increased By 41.9 (0.26%)
BR30 49,834 Increased By 428.8 (0.87%)
KSE100 157,021 Increased By 457.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 48,080 Increased By 84.3 (0.18%)
Sep 11, 2025
Markets Print 2025-09-11

Tech drag weighs on Europe’s STOXX 600 despite Inditex boost

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2025 06:18am

FRANKFURT: European shares reversed course to close lower on Wednesday as a boost from Spanish fast-fashion giant Inditex was offset by a pullback in technology stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ended 0.05 percent lower at 552.12 points.

Inditex climbed 6.4 percent after the company said sales had picked up between August 1 and September 8 after months of poor demand. The gains helped lift Spain’s benchmark index by 1.25 percent to a two-week high, while the STOXX 600’s retail sub-index advanced 1.4 percent.

Additional support for the STOXX 600 came from the European aerospace and defence index, which rose 1.44 percent to a record high. Geopolitical uncertainties escalated after Poland shot down drones that entered its airspace during a widespread Russian attack in western Ukraine.

Overall gains were suppressed by technology, which was the day’s poorest performing sector, falling 1.65 percent and snapping a five-day winning streak - its longest in three months.

“It might just be a case of following the overall theme where we’re seeing more cyclical stocks outperforming the tech heavyweights,” said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

Travel and Leisure shares fell 1.4 percent.

Britain’s benchmark FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX fell 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

France’s CAC 40 rose 0.15 percent after President Emmanuel Macron appointed loyalist and former defence minister Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister on Tuesday, the fifth one in less than two years.

Recent governments in the country have struggled to unify over plans to rein in debt-fuelled fiscal spending, and investors are bracing for Fitch’s verdict on the country’s credit rating on Friday.

S&P Global, meanwhile, said the appointment of a new French PM will do little to solve the country’s fiscal problems and uncertain political environment.

Lecornu is tasked with steering the 2026 budget through parliament to kick-start efforts to reduce the euro zone’s largest deficit.

“Europe itself is very fragmented and any new prime minister, any new president is going to be heavily scrutinised on how they try and create a more unified environment,” Capital.com’s Hathorn added.

