Markets Print 2025-09-11

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2025 06:18am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday, (September 10, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 09-09-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        15,800        280        16,080        15,980       +100/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           16,933        300        17,233        17,126       +107/-
===========================================================================

