Cotton Market: Spot rate increased by Rs100 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday increased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,800 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

He also told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,000 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 16,200 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,300 to Rs 7,300 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,100 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,600 to Rs 8,400 per maund. The rate of Balochi Cotton is Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of Balochi Phutti is Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 15,900 per maund, 300 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 200 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund, 600 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold in between Rs 15,300 to Rs 16,500 per maund (Balochi), 1800 bales of Yazman Mandi, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali , 200 bales of Haroonabad , 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 400 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,100 per maund, 800 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 15,900 per maund and 600 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 15,500 to 16,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

