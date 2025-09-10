BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
BOP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.14%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 101.32 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (6.01%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.88%)
DGKC 240.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
FCCL 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.96%)
FFL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.78%)
HUBC 197.39 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.96%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (10.02%)
MLCF 107.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 177.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.77%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.06%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.84%)
PPL 196.20 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.88%)
PREMA 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
SNGP 134.90 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.59%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.56%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (6.42%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,170 Increased By 41.9 (0.26%)
BR30 49,834 Increased By 428.8 (0.87%)
KSE100 157,021 Increased By 457.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 48,080 Increased By 84.3 (0.18%)
Sep 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India markets regulator raises accredited investor requirement for angel funds

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2025 09:39pm

India’s markets regulator on Wednesday raised the minimum number of accredited investors needed for angel funds to five from three. Angel funds provide capital to early-stage startups.

The new rules, notified on Tuesday, are part of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) measures for stricter scrutiny of angel fund investors.

The SEBI defined the accredited investors as family trusts, corporations, and individuals with five years of experience, who must be accredited by an external independent agency.

SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India India markets regulator

Comments

200 characters

India markets regulator raises accredited investor requirement for angel funds

Stocks soar: KSE-100 Index notches another record close

Image REIT IPO oversubscribed at Rs10/unit on first day at PSX

Pakistan, Bahrain vow to deepen bilateral cooperation

Pakistani rupee records 24th successive gain against US dollar

Pakistan assumes chair of SCO-RATS for 2025-26

NLC, DP World ink $400m deal with Pakistan Railways for dedicated freight corridor

Shanghai Electric terminates $1.77bn deal with K-Electric

FBR briefs OICCI, PBC on transformation plan

Aurangzeb confident inflation will stay in check amid ongoing flood crisis

Pakistan, Hong Kong sign MoC to strengthen legal cooperation

Read more stories