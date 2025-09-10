BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
BOP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.14%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 101.32 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (6.01%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.88%)
DGKC 240.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
FCCL 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.96%)
FFL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.78%)
HUBC 197.39 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.96%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (10.02%)
MLCF 107.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 177.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.77%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.06%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.84%)
PPL 196.20 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.88%)
PREMA 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
SNGP 134.90 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.59%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.56%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (6.42%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,170 Increased By 41.9 (0.26%)
BR30 49,834 Increased By 428.8 (0.87%)
KSE100 157,021 Increased By 457.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 48,080 Increased By 84.3 (0.18%)
Sep 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX hits record high on cooler-than-expected US inflation data

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2025 08:02pm

Canada’s main stock index edged up on Wednesday, led by materials shares, after cooler-than-expected U.S. producer inflation data boosted bets of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and lifted Wall Street peers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 0.48% at 29,201.97 points, setting a new intraday record high.

Data showed on Wednesday that U.S. producer prices fell unexpectedly in August, dragged down by a decline in the cost of services.

Bets on a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed’s September 16-17 meeting stood at 90%, while those on a larger 50-bps cut were at about 10%, CME’s FedWatch tool showed.

“Generally if inflation stays benign that gives scope for the Bank of Canada to potentially cut interest rates as well, especially because the last two Canadian employment numbers were terrible,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Expectations that the BoC will resume its easing cycles have supported market sentiment since last Friday’s disappointing jobs data.

On Wednesday, the probability of a 25-basis-point interest rate cut by the Canadian central bank on September 17 stood at 91.5%, according to data compiled by LSEG.

On the TSX, mining shares rose 1.4% on Wednesday as gold prices hovered near all-time highs.

An index of energy stocks rose 1.3%, tracking gains in oil prices.

Among individual stocks, brokerage Scotiabank raised price target on Teck Resources citing strong “potential for a bidding war”, following the copper miner’s deal to merge with Anglo American to create a copper giant. Shares of the firm rose 2.7%.

“Yesterday’s big merger with Teck Resources … increases the potential for more mergers in the resource sector,” said Cieszynski, adding that the deal is broadly positive for the stock market.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s

Comments

200 characters

TSX hits record high on cooler-than-expected US inflation data

Pakistan, Türkiye sign protocol: Step taken to bolster defence cooperation

Pakistan, Bahrain vow to deepen bilateral cooperation

Pakistani rupee records 24th successive gain against US dollar

Pakistan assumes chair of SCO-RATS for 2025-26

NLC, DP World ink $400m deal with Pakistan Railways for dedicated freight corridor

Shanghai Electric terminates $1.77bn deal with K-Electric

FBR briefs OICCI, PBC on transformation plan

Gold prices remain stable at Rs388,100

Aurangzeb confident inflation will stay in check amid ongoing flood crisis

Pakistan, Hong Kong sign MoC to strengthen legal cooperation

Read more stories