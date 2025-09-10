Govt lifts ban on new RLNG connections, declares climate, agriculture emergencies

The federal government has decided to lift the long-standing ban on new RLNG-based gas connections while also declaring nationwide climate and agriculture emergencies to deal with the fallout of recent floods, Radio Pakistan reported.

Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Tuesday said that gas companies have been allowed to accept applications for new RLNG connections, ending the moratorium imposed in 2021.

He noted that RLNG would offer a relatively affordable option to consumers, being 30 to 35 percent cheaper than imported LPG.

Consumers who have already applied for gas connections may opt for RLNG by paying the requisite security deposit, he added. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will oversee the fee structure.

The move comes as the government looks to expand energy access amid a challenging supply situation and rising import bills.

Malik stressed that efforts were underway to boost local gas production in the medium term, with RLNG serving as a bridging fuel.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, approved the enforcement of climate and agriculture emergencies across the country.

Officials said the decision was aimed at mobilising resources and strengthening coordination with provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to mitigate the impact of floods on the agriculture sector.

The dual measures highlight the government’s attempt to balance immediate energy affordability with broader challenges of food security and climate resilience.